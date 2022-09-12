A 10-year-old girl from North Tyneside received one of the last letters sent out by the Queen before her death.

Millie Francis wrote a letter to Queen Elizabeth II back in June to congratulate her on her Platinum Jubilee.

She was stunned when she received a letter back from Buckingham Palace on Monday 5 September, days before the Queen's death.

It contained a card with the Her Majesty's picture and the message: "I send you my grateful thanks for your kind message on the occasion of the Seventieth Anniversary of my Accession to the Throne. Elizabeth R 2022."

Millie wrote the letter with the help of her uncle - her mum Mary's twin brother Alex Francis - and the reply from Her Majesty. Credit: NCJ Media.

Millie, from North Shields, was devastated to learn just three days later that the Queen had passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

She is now keeping her card - dated 2 September - safe in a folder.

She said: "It feels really precious to me and it feels like the best thing that can ever happen to a kid.

"I'm going to take it to school on Monday but I'm not letting everyone touch it!"

Millie's mum Mary Francis, 30, said Millie wrote the letter with the help of her uncle - Mary's twin brother Alex Francis.

Ms Francis said: "Millie was jumping for joy when I told her 'You have got a letter from the Queen'.

"It is so special, she received it on the Monday and the next thing we know the Queen has passed away.

She added: "I didn't think she would get a response. They get millions of letters every year from around the world and they can't send a letter to everyone.

"I was shocked when I saw the Buckingham Palace stamp."

Millie, who attends Preston Grange Primary School, said: "I jumped down the stairs. I was quite shocked because not everyone gets a letter.

"I felt really excited and it's really special to me. We couldn't believe it."

Millie added: "I like all of the kids and I like the Queen and I like Prince Charles. I just like all of them!"

