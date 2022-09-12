Hartlepool announces new signing of Chris McGuire

Hartlepool United have announced their new signing of Chris Maguire.

The Scottish striker had previously been suspended by Lincoln City FC after being charged by the FA for breaching betting rules.

The 33-year-old is alleged to have placed 52 bets on matches during which time he was playing for the Imps, Sunderland, Bury and Oxford United between March 2017 and February 2022.

The Pool's manager Paul Hartley said: "We are delighted to bring Chris to the club.

"We are getting a very talented and experienced forward who will undoubtedly add quality to the team. He will be available for selection in tomorrow night’s home fixture versus Crewe.

"We are obviously well aware of his current situation after recently being charged by the FA in connection to betting and we know there is a possibility at some point he may miss some games this season.

"We have agreed a contract structure that takes this matter into account from the clubs perspective."

Under FA rules anyone from level eight of the pyramid and above is not allowed to place bets on football matches anywhere in the world and can be fined, suspended or banned if found guilty.

Chris Maguire said: "I am delighted to sign for the club. It all came about quite quickly but once I spoke to the Manager, I knew this is where I wanted to be.

"It's a great club with great fans, I know a lot about them especially after my recent time in the North-east. I'm fit and ready. I can't wait to get started."

Maguire will wear the number 28 and is available for selection for fixture on Tuesday 13 September subject to EFL approval.

