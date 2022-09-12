An RAF veteran in Newcastle has told the remarkable story of how the Queen helped him get his Wings... after nearly 70 years.

Wilson Taylor volunteered to be a pilot on his 18th birthday, whilst the Second World War was ongoing.

He was posted to Canada in February 1945, where he underwent and completed training, at which point RAF pilots are given their Flying Badge, known as Wings.

However, just as Mr Taylor finished his training, the war ended.

He said his instructor promised him his Wings, but for seven decades, that promise remained unfulfilled.

Mr Taylor told ITV News Tyne Tees how wonderful the Queen's help was:

After many pleading letters to the RAF, Mr Taylor decided to take matters all the way to the top and wrote to the head of all Armed Forces - the Queen.

His letter read: "Please, Your Majesty, can you help me in any way?

"I'm almost 89 years of age and would dearly love to be awarded my RAF Wings before I get my 'heavenly' ones."

After decades of pleading with the RAF, Mr Taylor took his concerns to the Queen. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Much to his surprise, he got a response from the Queen who promised to intervene by forwarding his letter to the Ministry of Defence.

Within months, at the age of 89, he was finally awarded his Wings.

Mr Taylor, now 97-years-old, said: "Her reply showed to me what a nice and kind and thoughtful person she must be to be bothered with little me.

"Let's put it this way, three buttons jumped off my jacket, my chest was so proud.

"It was wonderful."

