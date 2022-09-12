Newcastle United have announced the signing of German goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term deal.

The 29-year-old arrives as a free agent, after his contract with Liverpool came to an end.

Karius, who played for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League against Real Madrid, will join the Magpies until January, with the option of extending until the end of the season.

He told NUFC TV: "I'm excited. It's a good opportunity for me and a great project to be part of. It didn't take me long to make a decision.

"Newcastle have a great coach and play really attractive football. I felt it was the right project for me and I'm excited to work with the coaches and my new teammates."

The Magpies were forced to look for reinforcements in goal, following the news that Karl Darlow had picked up an injury in training. The club also saw Martin Dubravka leave during the summer transfer window as he secured a loan move to Manchester United.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe welcomed Karius' arrival.

He said: "He is a very good goalkeeper with Premier League and European experience and he will provide competition and support over an important part of the season."

Karius becomes Newcastle's fifth signing in recent months, following the arrival of Swedish forward Alexander Isak for a club record fee in August.

It has been confirmed that the Magpies' fixture against Bournemouth at St James' Park will go ahead amid concern about police resources as a result of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday 19 September.

