Sam Fender cancels string of shows to focus on mental health

Sam Fender has cancelled a string of upcoming gigs, saying he needs time to look after his own mental health.

The North Shields-born singer-songwriter has announced he has cancelled the remaining gigs of his US tour, including three nights supporting Florence + The Machine in Washington DC, Boston and New York City.

He says he has 'neglected himself for over a year', and that he needs to take a step back from touring for the time being to allow him to manage his mental wellbeing.

In a statement on social media, he said: "It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it if I don't take the time to look after my own mental health."

"I've neglected myself for over a year now and haven't dealt with things that have deeply affected me.

"It's impossible to do this work on myself while on the road, and it's exhausting feigning happiness and wellness for the sake of business.

"My friends and colleagues have been worried about me for a while and it's not going to get better unless I take the time to do so."

Apologising to his fans, he said: "Me and the boys are burnt out and we need this time. Thank you for always sticking by us."

He and the band intend to return to the road for a string of dates in Australia in November.

Fender recently sold out two nights at Newcastle's St James' Park in June 2023.