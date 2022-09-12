Royalists in the North East have been making the journey down to London to pay their respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Many people feel that this period of mourning is their chance to say goodbye.

ITV New Tyne Tees spoke to people making the journey down South from Newcastle Station.

They said: "I wouldn't miss this for the world, this is the time when we have our last chance to say goodbye after all these years."

"A very sad trip, but a thank you, a thank you to the Queen."

"It's our chance to say goodbye to the Queen and hopefully we'll get to see the new King"

Others felt it was their opportunity to be part of history: "It's monumentous really, it's history in the making and we feel we don't want to miss it, we want to be part of it."

"I did my oaths of allegiance as a cub, a scout, a police officer, as a member of her majesty's armed services and it has all been her oath effectively"

"I just really wanted to pay my respects, she's been a very dear person for the full country."

"I was actually shocked because she was on the television on Tuesday, and then that happened."

Becky Davidson from Chester-le-Street said she was very upset when she heard about the death of the Queen and felt she had to go down to leave her tributes at the palace.

Anita Atkinson is a royal super-fan from County Durham, she told us how much travelling to London to pay her respects means to her.

She said: "I suppose it is the closure of a lifetime's dedication to the crown, for me I mean.

"It has been a whole lifetime, the Queen's been with us, obviously she was on the throne before I was born and I need to be there.

"I have been there already, I've been to London, I've laid flowers at Buckingham Palace and I need to go back for the final stages.

"I was there when the Queen Mother was lying in state, I stayed outside of Westminster Abbey for three nights and four days and I know what the queues are like.

"I know the length of time that it's going to take, probably longer this time, but I'm quite prepared for that."

We asked Mrs Atkinson about her thoughts on the new King.

She said: "I've been saying for years, because I've been giving talks on the history of the monarchy for 41 years and part of that is obviously centred on Charles as the Prince of Wales.

"I've been saying to people for years, he's the most underestimated man on the planet and give him time and he'll make and excellent king.

"He's a caring man, he's a good man and he's looking out for us the same way his mother did, he has been doing that throughout his years as the Prince of Wales."

