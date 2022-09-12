Two pedestrians have been taken to hospital after a vehicle mounted a Newcastle city centre pavement and crashed into a shop front.

It happened on Grainger Street, close to McDonald's, shortly after 7pm on Sunday 11 September.

The driver remained at the scene to assist police with their investigations.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “For reasons to be established, the vehicle mounted the pavement and collided with a shop front.

"Two pedestrians in the area received treatment as a precaution.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

