A couple's night out ended in hospital after they were hit by a car from behind while walking along a pavement in Newcastle.

Ronald, 54, and Angela Chapman, 49, were on Newcastle's Grainger Street on Sunday 11 September when the vehicle mounted the pavement and ploughed into them before crashing into a shop front.

Mrs Chapman became trapped under the car, while Mr Chapman was thrown against a wall.

Both were taken to hospital as a precaution, but Mr Chapman became ill on the ward and needed further treatment.

Ronald Chapman's leg following the incident. Credit: NCJ Media

Mrs Chapman said: "I have got no idea how I got out of it alive.

"I never in my wildest dreams thought both of us could get run over by a car while on a pavement.

"I saw my life flash before my eyes. It will haunt me for the rest of my life."

Mrs Chapman's injuries after the collision. Credit: NCJ Media

Mr and Mrs Chapman had been about to make their way home to Gateshead when they decided to have one last drink before going to catch their bus.

They were on Grainger Street making their way towards the Bigg Market, at about 7pm.

"All of a sudden there was a massive bang," said Mrs Chapman.

"It hit my husband first then I ended up underneath the car. It flung me about 20ft."

A number of passers-by came to help, including an off-duty nurse, some homeless people and runners who had just completed the Great North Run.

Mrs Chapman said: "My husband was hysterical, I was conscious and everyone came running and trying to lift up the car.

"Everybody was really lovely. Even the homeless people came to help."

Angela and Ronald Chapman were going to have one last drink before going to catch their bus home to Gateshead. Credit: NCJ Media

Mrs Chapman, who works in a barber shop, was eventually freed when the driver reversed the car.

The couple were both taken to hospital as a precaution. While at hospital, Mr Chapman suddenly became poorly and began throwing up.

It is suspected the car salesman could have suffered abrasions to his liver.

Police are investigating the incident.

Mr Chapman became suddenly ill while in hospital, it is suspected he has suffered an abrasion to the liver. Credit: NCJ Media

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 7pm yesterday we received a report of a collision on Grainger Street in Newcastle.

“For reasons to be established, the vehicle mounted the pavement and collided with a shop front. Two pedestrians in the area received treatment as a precaution.

“The driver remained at the scene and is assisting officers. Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

