A father who died following an alleged incident in Hartlepool has been described as an entertainer with a love of Elvis and a "heart of gold".

Norman Ryan died on Friday 9 September, 10 days after suffering serious injuries at an address on Troutpool Close.

The 55-year-old's family said: “Norman was a loving son, dad, brother, uncle and grandfather.

“He had a heart of gold, and would do anything for anyone. He was such an entertainer and was always singing Elvis songs.

“He was very religious and was always telling his family to pray to the Lord.

“We will miss him enormously and would like to ask for some time alone to grieve in peace.”

Mr Ryan was treated at James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, following the incident on 31 August.

A 23-year-old man from Hartlepool has been charged with murder and appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 13 September.

Kieran Potts, of Moffatt Road, is due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on 11 October.