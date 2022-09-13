A man has been killed and a woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in North Yorkshire.

Police were called to the scene near Scarborough by a member of the public shortly before 10:20pm on Sunday 11 September.

The collision happened between Slipho and Harwood Dale and involved a 54 plate Range Rover, which had left Reasty Road, which is also known as Reasty Hill.

The vehicle was located by emergency services at the bottom of a steep embankment.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, seen the Range Rover driving in the area beforehand, or who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with dash camera footage is asked to save their footage for officers to review in due course.

People are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nicola Peters or alternatively email nicola.peters@northyorkshire.police.uk

The reference number is 12220163174.

