A man is due to appear in court charged with murder following the death of a 55-year-old man.

Norman Ryan died on Friday 9 September after suffering serious injuries in an alleged incident in Hartlepool.

The 55-year-old man had been receiving treatment at James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, since an alleged incident was reported to police at an address in Troutpool Close at about 6:45pm on Wednesday 31 August.

A 23-year-old man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 13 September.

Officers investigations the incident have issued an appeal for information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 155849 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

