A painting of a crying corgi created by a North Yorkshire-based artist to mark the death of the Queen has gone viral.

Graeme Bandeira, from Middlesbrough, made the painting after learning the Queen's family had travelled to her bedside in Balmoral and shared it online following her death.

The 47-year-old, who now lives in Harrogate, said: "The Queen is obviously popular with the corgis and it's widely talked about and I think the whole country loved the Queen's corgis.

"I just wanted to do something different really rather than the normal funeral style pictures.

"I wanted to tug at the public's heart strings."

The dog lover added: "It was a personal touch really, just to send out my heartfelt condolences."

The Queen was well known for her love of dogs and owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime.

Graeme Bandeira said the tribute was personal to him as he is very close with his own dogs. Credit: Graeme Bandeira

Mr Bandeira posted the picture on Twitter, and it was then reposted by a local radio station.

The father-of-two said: "It resinated with the public quite quickly, got into the thousands of likes and retweets

"Then it just completely spiralled from there.

"We're on 150,000 likes now and 16,000 shares, so it has just gone completely crazy."

Paying tribute to the Queen, he added: "I think she is a remarkable woman.

"I'm full of admiration for her for whats she has achieved in life.

"The longevity is absolutely frightening really, 70 years service, unwavered- phenomenal lady."

