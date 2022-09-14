The department store Fenwick has joined the growing list of retailers to close for the Queen's funeral.

Founded in 1882 on Newcastle's Northumberland Street, the chain will not open any of its doors nationwide for the entirety of the 19 September bank holiday.

A Fenwick spokesperson said the decision was made "as a mark of respect" for the Queen, whose funeral begins at 11am.

It was announced on Tuesday 13 September as many other major retail companies made similar decisions.

Primark, Poundland, Ikea and John Lewis are among the shops to close all day.

Supermarkets Sainsbury's Morrisons, Lidl, Marks and Spencers and Asda have also said they will close.

Tesco plans to close its supermarket stores but is opening the "vast majority" of its Express stores from 5pm to 10pm while Waitrose plans to keep some branches open along the funeral queue route.

