A man has denied a hit-and-run which left the grandad of Emmerdale actress Chelsea Halfpenny fighting for his life.

Kane Oman is accused of being the driver of a Mercedes who failed to stop at the scene of a crash on Woodburn, on the Leam Lane estate in Gateshead.

Derek Halfpenny, was 85 years old at the time, was left in a critical condition following the collision.

During the incident, Oman allegedly caused injury to a person, as well as driving without due care and attention.

The 26-year-old, who denies all the offences, was allegedly driving without insurance or a licence.

He is also accused of a number of driving offences which are said to have been committed on 25 February this year in Gateshead.

On Wednesday 14 September, Oman, of Glenridding Close, Gateshead, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

He faced charges relating to failing to stop at the scene of an accident, being involved in an accident and failing to report it, driving without a licence or insurance, and driving without due care or attention.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Claire Irving, prosecuting, said: "It is the Crown's case that the defendant was driving on two occasions, early and later on in the day.

"Later was when a hit-and-run happened on Woodburn, Leam Lane. The issue is identification, the defendant denies being the driver of the vehicle."

Oman will face a trial at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 22 November at 2pm.

He was given unconditional bail until his next court appearance.

