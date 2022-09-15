People from the North East who queued for hours to see the Queen Lying in State have said the wait was worth it.

Her Majesty's coffin is currently at Westminster Hall with members of the public able to file past 24 hours a day until 6:30am on Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners have been queueing up - with some camping out overnight - in a line stretching more than four miles to pay their respects to the late Queen.

However, Christina Watson from South Shields said the experience was "worth every minute".

Play Brightcove video

"It just means everything," she told ITV News Tyne Tees. "I can't really put it into words what it means."

She added: "When you went into there it was just ... so quiet. You feel as if you are the only person there, it's so strange, but worth every minute of today."

Retired Paul Bryan, from Thirsk, said the experience was unforgettable.

The 61-year-old said: "To actually see your Queen there, it's very emotional.

"I paid my respects but it was when I was walking out of the hall and you look back and you see the Queen there, and you think, 'I'm not going to see her ever again'."

Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson paid her respects at Westminster Hall:

Play Brightcove video

Rachael and Angela Gage travelled to London from Saltburn the previous evening (Wednesday 14 September) after they finished work to make sure they were "part of history".

"It's something we may or may not see again," Rachael said.

Angela added: "It's all I've ever known in my 63 years of life. I probably won't see anything like it again, so just had to do it."

Among those paying their respects at Westminster Hall was Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, who lives on Teesside.

She was seen bowing her head at Her Majesty's coffin and wiping tears from her eyes as she left.

The UK and world reacts to the death of Her Majesty The Queen at 96...