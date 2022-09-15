Two teenagers have been taken to hospital after a motorbike crash in Sunderland.

Police were called to the area of St Luke's Terrace and Oxford Street at about 9:10pm on Wednesday 14 September.

An 18-year-old man is in a critical but stable condition after suffering serious injuries to his head.

A 15-year-old boy was also taken to hospital with injuries to his arm.

They were both on a red Sinnis motorcycle and it is not believed any other vehicles were involved in the collision, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

Sergeant Steve Chappell, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “Our priority is to find out exactly what happened in this serious incident which has left two teenagers with multiple injuries in hospital.

“We are asking anybody who was in that area last night who may have seen a red motorcycle with two riders, or anybody walking in the area of St Luke’s Terrace and Oxford Street, to come forward.

“Your information, no matter how small or insignificant you feel it may be, could prove the key to giving the injured males’ loved ones the answers they deserve.

“If anyone also has dashcam footage which may be of interest, I would ask that you get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220914-1114. Alternatively, you can email 1159@northumbria.police.uk.

