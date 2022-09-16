Developers have released artist impressions of "scaled-back" plans for controversial flats at Newcastle Quayside.

The housing development proposed for Malmo Quay has previously been under fire for affecting the famous view of the city from the Free Trade Inn.

The original 18-storey tower block faced public backlash and was branded an "eyesore".

How the redesigned Malmo Quay plans would look from the Quayside promenade. Credit: LDR

The new design shows a 10-storey complex standing alongside 13 three-storey townhouses on the long-vacant Malmo site as well as the giant Whey Aye Wheel, which is due to be built slightly downriver.

Newly-published plans, which were submitted to Newcastle City Council in August, provide a look at how the complex would look from key points around Ouseburn, the Quayside, and the city centre.

They include a new concept image showing the potential new view from the Free Trade Inn’s beer garden, one of the most famous vistas in Newcastle and a focus of much debate over the years as several development proposals for Malmo Quay have come and gone.

While the size of the large apartment block has been cut substantially, pub regulars would still have their sweeping view up the Tyne substantially altered by the presence of the townhouses and another building housing a cafe and cycle hub relocated from its current home on Spillers Quay.

How the view of the Tyne would look from the Free Trade Inn. Credit: LDR

About 1,500 objections had been made against the scheme before a formal consultation deadline on the original plans in February.

A view of proposed development on Spillers Quay, as seen from neighbouring Malmo Quay. Credit: LDR

It was later said at a public inquiry into a different Quayside development scheme, the following month, that the number of objections had increased to between 2,000 and 3,000.

The Free Trade Inn and the Ouseburn Trust has opposed the scheme after a public meeting confirmed an "overwhelming dislike" from local residents.

How the redesigned Malmo Quay plans would look from St Lawrence Road. Credit: LDR

In its latest submission to the council, developers PfP-igloo said: "The site's location at the edge of the Quayside and the Ouseburn Valley creates an opportunity for a building that responds to and addresses both scales and characters and one that clearly marks this turning point.

"The new proposals will bookend the Quayside, providing a focal point and destination at the base of the Ouseburn Valley. Both the Ouseburn and Quayside are home to buildings that have a very strong relationship with their surrounding landscape.

"Through our design development testing options for the taller element and through thorough consultation, we have come to the conclusion that, whilst a landmark building can be tall, it isn't necessarily the right approach for this site and that a landmark building does not need to be tall to be iconic and have a strong identity."

