An investigation has been launched after coaches were destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Seaton Burn.

Images show several coaches were completely burnt-out with just their shells remaining following a large fire at the North East Coach Travel depot in Front Street on Wednesday 14 September.

Police were called to the scene at about 9:30pm, with about 20 firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tackling the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire but Northumbria Police confirmed they are treating the incident as a suspected arson.

An investigation is underway to find those responsible for setting the coaches on fire.

One of the less damaged coaches appears to have had its window smashed. Credit: NCJ Media

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At about 9:30pm yesterday (Wednesday) we were alerted by the fire service to a blaze in the Front Street area of Seaton Burn. It was reported that a number of coaches parked in a depot had been set on fire.

"Thankfully, nobody was injured and the fire was extinguished by emergency services. An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the fire and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

"At present, officers are treating the fire as suspected arson."

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220914-1128.

Firefighters extinguished the fire before 11pm. Credit: NCJ Media

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At around 9:15pm last night (Wednesday) we received a call about a fire at a coach compound in Seaton Burn.

"Five appliances from across Tyne and Wear and one from Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene in a matter of minutes to begin bringing the blaze under control.

"Upon arrival, it was clear that a number of coaches were on fire in the compound. The fire was extinguished and our crews left the scene at 10:33pm.

"Thankfully, no one was injured and today we are supporting Northumbria Police with their investigation into the fire."

