A former soldier has been jailed for 12 years following the murder of Cramlington dad Danny Humble.

The 35-year-old was attacked by a group of teenagers when he was walking home from a night out with his partner in May 2021.

Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors heard he stamped on Mr Humble's head.

Four others - Kyros Robinson, 18, Ethan Scott, 18, Bailey Wilson, 18, and another man, who has recently turned 18 - who were previously found guilty of manslaughter were jailed for six years and six months in a young offenders' institution.

Alistair Dickson, 18, has been jailed for 12 years for the murder of Cramlington dad Danny Humble. Credit: Northumbria Police

A trial at Newcastle Crown Court heard Mr Humble was set upon by the group - who were aged between 16 and 17 at the time - after coming across them at an underpass.

Jurors heard the youths joked Mr Humble looked like one of the television stars Ant and Dec, before embarking on an attack which lasted for about 15 seconds.

During the violent outburst, the father-of-two was repeatedly kicked, punched and stamped on, and left with a "catastrophic" head injury from which he could not recover.

His mother Deborah Humble previously said his death had destroyed the family and her life had "turned black" on 29 May 2021.

Judge Joel Bennathan, KC, said: "No sentence I can pass can heal the devastation you have caused."

The court heard Adele Stubbs, Mr Humble's girlfriend, was so badly traumatised following the incident she has had to pause her job as a critical care nurse.

More to follow.

