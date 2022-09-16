Workers at Teesside Airport who say they are struggling to pay their bills are voting on whether to strike over pay.

Air traffic controllers and firefighters who are members of the GMB union have rejected a pay offer.

Etain Stobbart, GMB organiser, said: “Sadly, Teesside Airport bosses have not engaged with us since GMB members rejected the offer.

“They’ve not had a pay rise for years and are struggling to pay their bills in the midst of a crushing cost of living crisis.

"As well as being a big real terms pay cut, this offer further widened the gap in pay between those at Teesside International airport."

The ballot closes on 28 September, with any industrial action likely to take place in October.

A spokesperson for Teesside International Airport said: “We have engaged positively over many months with trade union representatives.

"One union has accepted this pay offer, while GMB union has sadly rejected it and is now balloting members.

"Contingency plans are in place, including emergency cover for key operations, to prevent disruption for our passengers."

The UK and world reacts to the death of Her Majesty The Queen at 96...