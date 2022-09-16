A 96-year-old former land girl who is the same age as the Queen was among those to share her memories at an over 60s lunch club.

The group in Gateshead spent their meeting reminiscing about their memories of Queen Elizabeth II.

At Strathmore Road Methodist Church, lunch club members have shared songs and thoughts in tribute to Her Majesty.

Among them was Irene Easton, who once met the Queen at a land girl reunion. Also there was Robert Hall, who was born within days of the late monarch.

Mrs Easton said: "I was in the land army for six years and every minutes, it was joyful.

"We did have a meeting at the Royal Albert Hall with the land army girls. It was lovely meeting everyone when I hadn't seen them for years and when we seen each other everyone was kissing and cuddling.

"She is lovely, lovely to talk to just like you and I. She asked us about all the jobs we did and how we enjoyed it.

"Its sad, I've lost a good friend. She's lovely."

The Queen was the first female member of the Royal Family to join the Armed Services as a full-time active member.

During her time in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the second world war, the then Princess drove and maintained army vehicles.

Mr Hall met the Queen twice, once at the Royal Albert Hall while he was in the forces at a Royal Commander performance and once at the Centre for Life in Newcastle.

He said: "I played for the Queen in the band with hundreds of other people at the Royal Albert Hall.

"I was working at the Centre for Life. My job was to escort her to the lift because she was extremely interested in the medical research that was going to go on there."

Former charity worker Theresa Crawford met her at a Buckingham palace garden party.

She said: “It is very emotional, you know having her passing. She was always interested in the person she was talking to.

"We’re really sorry she’s gone because she was the one constant thing, ever since I was eight."

Mary Mennell remembers when the Queen came to the North East to open the millennium bridge.

She said: "My granddaughter was there with her school so we saw her right close up. All the school children were lining the bridge and she walked through the middle and it was just absolutely lovely. "

Glennis Young the group co-ordinator said the recent sessions have been particularly important with most of the members living on their own.

She said: “They’re all very respectful and they're going to feel that loss because it is someone they’ve grown up with.

"I think when things are on the TV, 24 hours like it has been it is very prominent on our minds and as you get to a certain age you need to make sure you are active and they come out they have a laugh."

