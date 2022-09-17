For many people across the region, memories of the Queen's Coronation come with a television screen.

However, one young woman with connections to our region, had the opportunity to play a key role on 2 June 1953.

Lady Jane Rayne Lacey - whose family seat was at Wynyard Hall near Billingham - was one of six Maids of Honour, chosen to accompany the Queen throughout.

Lady Jane was able to witness the Queen's Coronation up close. Credit: British Pathé

It was a role that put her in the international spotlight - even if she was unaware of that fact at first.

She told ITV News Tyne Tees: "I was sort of caught up in the idea of having these wonderful dresses made and it was all so grand.

"We didn't have at all a grand life, and it wasn't until much later when I actually got to the abbey that I suddenly realised that everyone - the world - would be watching."

Lady Jane added: "The enormity of it just hit me as I stepped into the abbey and got into position.

"I suddenly realised there's no turning back now and then the Queen turned round with one of her dazzling smiles, she said 'Are you ready girls?' [There was] a chorus of 'yes', shaky voices and on we went."

Lady Jane was paired with a fellow maid of honour to walk immediately behind the Queen. It was the perfect place to observe the young monarch.

"As I looked at her, this calm, serene figure, I thought - 'Goodness, she's only about seven years older than me. How is she going to manage with this terrific responsibility?' and I was so impressed.

"I thought, 'Well, she obviously is somebody very special, a special person to be able to cope with that sort of thing'.

"She never looked afraid or nervous, or anxious or anything and I felt, well, she'll make a great Queen."

The six maids of honour when gifted brooches by the new Queen. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

As well as her memories, Lady Jane was given a brooch by the Queen as a reminder of her role on Coronation day.

In spite of the passage of time, Lady Jane's experiences are as important to her now as in 1953.

She said: "The Coronation to me was not only the most defining moment in my life but also, I think, the happiest day - apart from my weddings - it was the happiest because it was the proudest. I was so proud to be taking part in it.

"It was just something you never forget."

