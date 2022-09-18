A former head girl from Holy Island fondly remembers the day the Queen sailed in on the Royal Yacht.

In June 1958, crowds had gathered by the shore, desperate to catch a glimpse of the royal barge carrying the young Queen Elizabeth from the Royal Yacht Britannia.

Among those there to welcome her was a then 14-year-old Margaret Devine.

"It was just wild," Ms Devine told ITV News Tyne Tees. "There were so many people everywhere. There were loads of buses and cars.

"They were on every spot on the island to try and get a glimpse of her - on the way out to the castle, in the village itself.

"There were loads of people waving."

As head girl of the village school, Ms Devine had a special role - handing Her Majesty a bowl made from Holy Island clay.

Footage from the time shows the then 14-year-old curtseying in front of the Queen and passing her the bowl.

Ms Devine said she was incredibly nervous, but upon meeting Her Majesty, she immediately felt at ease.

Recalling the moment, she said: "She just smiled and I forgot about being nervous somehow.

"She was absolutely wonderful."