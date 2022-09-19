A community came together to light a beacon in tribute to the Queen on the eve of her funeral.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the lighting of the Elizabeth Beacon in Prudhoe, Northumberland.

As darkness descended in Prudhoe, the beacon was set alight ahead of a nationwide minute's silence.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch as the beacon was set alight, each holding a candle to pay tribute to the Queen.

It was previously lit in June when the nation celebrated the Platinum Jubilee, and people wanted to repeat the tribute in her memory.

The ceremony was one of a number taking place across the region, including services at York Minster and Durham Cathedral.

Almost 1,000 people attended the service at Durham Cathedral.

A service was held in Durham Market Place on the eve of the Queen's funeral. Credit: Durham County Council

The Bishop of Durham, the Right Reverend Paul Butler said in his sermon commending Her late Majesty: "Queen Elizabeth II will be held in great honour for years to come. The second Elizabethan Age will take its place in history.

"We would all do well to honour her memory by seeking like her to use our head, hands and heart in the service of others; with a commitment to duty and constancy.

Almost 1,000 people attended a service at Durham Cathedral. Credit: Durham Cathedral

"Yet to understand her best, and to honour her most deeply, we will follow her example of faith and live our lives humbly before God, in Jesus Christ her Lord and ours.”

Another service was held in Durham Market Place, where there was a moment of reflection.

