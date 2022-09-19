Lindisfarne Gospels returns for first Newcastle exhibition since 2000

The Lindisfarne Gospels have returned to their home in the North East for a temporary exhibition.

Created on Holy Island by a monk named Eadfrith in about 700 AD, the ornately decorated manuscript is regarded among the most important and well-preserved of its kind.

The gospels first left Holy Island amid a series of brutal Viking raids and were taken to Durham in the 9th century.

They later became part of the founding collection of the British Museum and are now returning to Newcastle on loan from the British Library.

The exhibition started on Saturday 17 September at the Laing Art Gallery.

It marks the first time the manuscript has been exhibited in the North East for nine years and their first time in Newcastle since 2000.

"I think it's important that it comes back to the North East every so often [...] because we're able to interpret it afresh every time it comes," said Julie Milne, chief curator at the gallery.

"For me, with what's going on in the world, all then challenges we are facing, it's an object which makes us reflect on our cultural history and have pride in that and gives us the opportunity to reflect on what's important in life."

The book, which has been preserved in near-perfect condition, takes centre stage in an immersive exhibition where visitors journey back to 8th century Holy Island (or Lindisfarne).

The exhibition also features the St Cuthbert Bible, thought to be the oldest intact book in Europe.

Dr Claire Breay from the British Library said: "I think visitors should come to the exhibition to experience for themselves that magical moment of being able to experience this pinnacle of human cultural achievement.

"The manuscript probably took between five and ten years to produce so just the production of it itself seems to have been a great act of devotion and dedication."

