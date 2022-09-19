People have gathered in Newcastle to watch the Queen's funeral.

The service was shown live in Eldon Square to allow people to gather and watch it together.

While the streets of London were lined with tens of thousands of people, there were mourners in Newcastle also keen to pay their respects.

With many carrying Union flags, people came together to say farewell to the late monarch. Credit: NCJ Media

The state funeral at Westminster Abbey was attended by about 2,000 people, including members of royal families from across Europe, politicians from all sides of the political spectrum and world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

One mourner paying his respects to the Queen in Newcastle. Credit: NCJ Media

At the service at Westminster Abbey the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, told mourners: "People of loving service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer.

"But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten.

"The grief of this day – felt not only by the late Queen’s family but all round the nation, Commonwealth and world – arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us.

The state funeral at Westminster Abbey was attended by about 2,000 people. Credit: NCJ Media

"She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives."

Among the hymns sung at the service was The Lord’s My Shepherd, I’ll Not Want, also sung at the Queen’s wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh in the Abbey in 1947.

The other hymns were The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, Is Ended; and Love Divine, All Loves Excelling.

