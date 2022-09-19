The North East says farewell to Her Majesty the Queen

Across the North East streets fell silent and people gathered in groups to watch the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen.

The ceremony was viewed by an estimated four billion across the globe - more than half the world's population.

Video report by Gregg Easteal.

At Ripon Cathedral people gathered to pray and pay their respects together.

At an over 60s lunch club in Killingworth some club members have lived long enough to see five monarchs but none, they said, quite like her majesty.

One of the club members said: "I’ve grown up with her all my life and she's always been there and she was perfect as far as I'm concerned."

Another said: "I thought she was wonderful, I really did."

In Cramlington at a charity called Azure Charitable Enterprises, that supports adults with learning disabilities, people gathered too.

One of the adults said: "She was a very good lady."

Another said: "To me she’s always been there and now I'm hoping with that King Charles will follow the example she set him."

At Eldon Square in the centre of Newcastle hundreds watched the funeral live on a large screen.

One spectator said: "We’ve heard so much about her being a constant, but for me, the community, she brought people together regardless of their colour, their religion, their background everybody had a relationship with her majesty the queen.

"She’s a constant present throughout my life and a great source of inspiration and stability for this country."

Even the service at Westminster had many connections to our region.

Many of the soldiers dispatched to the capital were from Catterick Garrison and the flag that draped the Queen's coffin was made in Knaresborough.

At a social club near Redcar people gathered to watch the funeral on a projector.

One member of the small crowd said: "Just from the start really I felt really quite emotional, watching the build up to it really, knowing what it is going to be for the actual funeral, just quite tearful this morning."

Another said: "She'll never be forgotten.

"You’ve seen the television today, the people that’s turned out, I will never forget this day now, never."

At Heugh Battery Museum in Hartlepool a gun was fired to mark the ending of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

