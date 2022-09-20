A Sunderland man has been jailed after spitting in the faces of a nurse and a police officer.

Chad Procter told a female police constable he had coronavirus before the first attack, which happened in the early hours of the morning at Sunderland Royal Hospital on 22 April 2021.

The 34-year-old was under arrest at the time, but had been taken to hospital after claiming he had taken tablets and had tested positive for Covid.

Michael Bunch, prosecuting, told Newcastle Crown Court he was abusive to the officer and nurses and kicked out while in a wheelchair and refused to speak to medical staff.

He then spat and swore at her, Mr Bunch said.

The officer said in a victim statement: "I don't expect to be physically assaulted or spat at while carrying out my duties. It was completely uncalled for. We all know this is a deadly virus and should not be used as a weapon."

A few months later, on 18 September 2021, Procter returned to be hospital amid concern he had been injured.

The court heard he was abusive and aggressive to the nurse, swearing and making threats.

He kicked out at a large number of pieces of medical equipment, including an expensive ultrasound machine.

Mr Bunch said: "He threatened to smash the victim's face in and said he would put his fist through his face. He also interrupted others being being treated, including a very elderly person in a side room."

Procter decided to leave but the nurse was concerned that he may still have a cannula in his arm, which could have caused him harm, so went outside after him.

The court heard the defendant accused the nurse of assaulting him and swore and spat at him.

The nurse said in a victim impact statement: "This was a disgusting attack against an NHS worker at the height of Covid-19. I've been so worried about it, not only Covid but any other viruses I could've picked up."

Procter, of Elms Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. He also admitted four shop thefts and asked for a further 17 to be taken into account, the total value of which amounted to about £3,000.

He was jailed for nine months.

Recorder Jonathan Sandiford KC said: "The courts have a public duty to protect police officers and staff such as nurses, who are vulnerable to being attacked, in particular when Covid is still us, are vulnerable to people who may try to infect them or cause fear that's going to happen."

Tony Cornberg, mitigating, said: "He had always worked and had a business. He seems to have completely lost his way after the breakdown of a relationship about two years ago and losing his job. He turned to drugs - crack cocaine and heroin - and gambling."

Procter said: "I would like to apologise for my disgusting behaviour, I'm very ashamed of myself. I'm a different person while on drugs. I promise you wont see me before you again."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...