A man was left with a potentially life-changing injury after he was assaulted as he walked home, police say.

The assault happened in Castleside, near Consett, in County Durham in the early hours of Sunday, August 21.

Durham Police said the man was left with significant facial injuries.

Officers are investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

It happened on the A692 Consett Road, between Taylor Terrace and Tesco Extra.

A Durham Police spokesperson said: "The man was taken to hospital for surgery on potentially life-changing injuries to his eye.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or was travelling in the area at the time and has dashcam is asked to contact DC Lindsey Hill, of Stanley CID, via lindsey.hill@durham.police.uk."

