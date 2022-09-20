There are plans to install a pipe tor reduce levels of water contamination along the North East coastline.

People in Cullercoats can find out more about Northumbrian Water's plans.

A drop-in information session is being hosted Northumbrian Water on its plans to install a new pipe on John Street, close to the seafront, in a bid to try and improve water quality in the area.

Swimmers and bathers have been advised to avoid the area by the Environment Agency for the last five years.

In 2017, they described the water quality as "poor".

A joint investigation involving North Tyneside Council and Northumbrian Water found that sewage was a "major" contributing factor to the problem.

26 pollution risk warnings issued for Cullercoats Bay area in 2021.

Work at John Street is expected to get underway in November with the aim of completing the project by Christmas.

A Northumbrian Water spokesperson said: “Investigations carried out by Northumbrian Water, North Tyneside Council and the Environment Agency since 2017 have shown no evidence of the water company’s assets being a primary cause for the deterioration in bathing water quality. Contaminated groundwater is likely to be the primary cause."

Once installed, the new underground pipe will divert a known source of contaminated groundwater from a from a disused local authority culvert into the sewer network.

The move was recommended following a Bathing Water Study carried out by Northumbrian Water earlier this year.

The Cullercoats Collective, which promotes the area, said: “We are happy to hear that progress is being made on improving the water quality in Cullercoats bay and hopefully starting the process that will see a blue flag given to the bay. Thousands of people come to Cullercoats throughout the year to enjoy the area and all it has to offer.

“The local businesses that rely on people locally and from further afield choosing Cullercoats as a place to swim, paddle or just to visit is vital to our economy. This proposed work is important in improving our local water system and making sure Cullercoats continues to be a great place for people to come to."

The information session is aimed at residents who will be affected by the work. It will be held on September 21, and takes place between 1pm and 4pm.

