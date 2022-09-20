A Teesside piper had the honour of performing at the close of The Queen's funeral in Westminster.

Pipe Major Paul Burns, who comes from Ingleby Barwick, near Stockton, held the title of The Piper to the Sovereign until the Queen's death.

In a poignant moment at the end of the service, he performed the song Sleep, Dearie, Sleep as a lament at Westminster Abbey.

Pipe Major Burns, who serves in the Royal Regiment of Scotland, has held the role since 2021.

He also played a lament as the service of committal came to a close at St George's Chapel.

More than 2,000 people attended the State Funeral in person, with an estimated global audience of more than 4 billion people.

Her Majesty The Queen was known for her love of bagpipes, with their music playing a central role during the procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

Back in the North East, a lone piper took to the headland at Hartlepool to pay his own tribute to the late monarch.

