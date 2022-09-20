A man has died following a serious collision in Northumberland.

Jack Armstrong, from Blyth, was killed in the collision in Seaton Delaval.

It happened at around 6:20pm on Tuesday 13 September near the Victoria and Albert Inn, on Seaton Terrace.

The collision on the A192 involved a motorcycle and a car.

The 27-year-old rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Three days later, on Friday 16 September, Mr Armstrong died in hospital.

His family are aware and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Inspector Sarah Munnelly, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “Our thoughts are with Jack’s family at this devastating time and I’d ask that their privacy is continued to be respected as they attempt to come to terms with the events of the last week.

“Any death on our roads is a tragedy, but it is especially poignant when it involves somebody so young who had their full life ahead of them. We will continue to offer his family any support they need.

“A full investigation was launched immediately after the collision and we are continuing to carry out a range of enquiries to try and give the family the answers they deserve as to the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I am today re-appealing to anybody who believes they saw this incident, or who has information that could assist our investigation, to come forward."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that may assist police inquiries is asked to get in touch via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220913-0827.

