Hundreds of fake football strips have been seized by Newcastle's Trading Standards before they could be sold on via social media.

A total of 113 counterfeit Newcastle United strips, bound for an address in the West End of the city, were recovered at Newcastle Airport during a random freight inspection.

Trading standards officers then visited the house, where they found another 140 strips for clubs including Newcastle, Rangers, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

They believe the kits were being manufactured in Asia for a small cost, before being sold via social media at a markup.

The strips were being sold online at £25 each meaning they had a street value of around £7,500 - though the equivalent retail value is around three times that amount at more than £20,000.

Councillor Irim Ali, Newcastle City Council's cabinet member for regulation, including trading standards, said: “Fake goods may be tempting as they cost less than the real thing, but they are very often inferior in quality and may be unsafe and dangerous. Of course, they also don’t come with any after-sales service or guarantees.

“The fake goods industry is not victimless crime. Organised crime gangs monopolise the trade in counterfeit goods. In other words, if you buy a fake goods, it can be the final link in a chain that profits criminals who can be involved in various crimes."

The strips will be recycled, repurposed or destroyed if they cannot be used for other purposes.

