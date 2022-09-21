Newcastle has launched a bid to be a host city for matches in Euro 2028.

Both Newcastle City Council and Newcastle United have thrown their hat into the ring for St James' Park to host fixtures at the competition.

If successful, it would be one of at least ten stadiums used during the tournament.

Earlier this year, the UK and Ireland put forward a joint bid to host the tournament in 2028 and will find out if they have been successful in September 2023.

Bidding nations will have to put forward a final dossier to UEFA in April, meaning decisions on potential host cities will have to be made in the coming months.

With a capacity of more than 52,000, St James’ Park is the eighth biggest stadium in England and the fourth largest outside of London.

The ground has previously played host to international fixtures at Euro 1996 and the 2012 London Olympics - as well as other sporting occasions, like the 2015 Rugby World Cup and rugby’s Heineken Cup final in 2019.

A Newcastle City Council spokesperson said: “This is fantastic news for the city, and demonstrates that we can compete with the rest of the UK to host major events.

“The tournament is viewed by three billion people worldwide, and hosting it would put Newcastle on an international stage and bring significant social and economic benefits to the city.

“At this stage, the FA have requested an early response from bidding cities that they can commit to meeting the requirements necessary to qualify as a potential host city. The process is extremely competitive as we go up against many other leading football cities with stadiums that meet the requirements of the FA and UEFA."

City councillors are due to meet next month to discuss what commitments local authorities and Newcastle United would have to make to stage matches during the Euros.

