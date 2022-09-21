Newcastle United starlet Elliot Anderson has signed a long term deal with the club.

The 19-year-old, who was born in Whitley Bay, has made four appearances for the Magpies since breaking through the club's academy system in 2021.

In the second half of the 2021/22 season, Anderson went out on loan to Bristol Rovers where he scored the crucial goal to guarantee promotion. He was affectionately known as 'Billy Elliot' by his teammates during his loan spell.

His first appearance for his boyhood club came against Arsenal in the FA Cup in January 2021. His first Premier League appearance came later that same month.

He said: "I'm really happy. I love playing for Newcastle United, and committing my future to the club is something I've really wanted to do.

"It was my aim coming back into pre-season to work hard and earn the opportunity to stick around. I have really enjoyed being with the first team group, so hopefully I can keep improving and contribute to the team."

Head coach Eddie Howe said: "We are all delighted with Elliot's development. He is a natural talent, but he also has an excellent work ethic and always wants to learn.

"I know our supporters will be especially pleased to see another local boy coming through from the Academy into the first team. Elliot has earned that chance, and he has set a great example to our young players.

"He is just at the start of his journey at this level but he has a very exciting future ahead and we are delighted that his journey will continue here."

The promising youngster has made three appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

