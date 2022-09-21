Northumbria Police's mounted officers share pride at role in Queen's funeral

Two officers from Northumbria Police's mounted section have shared their pride at being able to play a part in the Queen's funeral.

Lucy Adair and Ged Sharp were drafted in to help their colleagues in the South, as thousands descended on on the procession route to Windsor following the State Funeral.

Together, riding their two horses Parker and Pluto, they followed behind The Queen's coffin as it made the long journey to her final resting place at St George's Chapel.

Lucy said: "They were great. Nerve wracking for us, because they are animals at the end of the day. We do worry and think, 'are they going to be good boys?'.

"The first thing I was thinking as we went onto the Long Walk was 'please be good!' and they were. It's almost like they switch on. They know that they've got a job to do."

Ged, who has only been in the mounted section for two years, says it was a real privilege to be asked to take part.

He said: "Being a non-rider, I came into this job having never been on a horse two years ago. Now, I've taken part in The Queen's funeral. It's a massive thing for me, it really is. It's a huge, huge honour.

They joined countless people from across the region - from other frontline services and volunteers, to military representatives and mourners - who travelled southward to pay their respects to the late monarch, who passed away at the age of 96 earlier this month.

