Police in Newcastle say they have arrested one of their most wanted suspects after tracking a car thought to be using cloned plates.

A 24-year-old was arrested on Tuesday 20 September after officers were alerted to a vehicle of interest travelling in the Shiremoor area of North Tyneside.

The sighting, just after 7:30pm, followed weeks of intense investigation with officers believing a long-term wanted man had been using a suspected stolen car on cloned plates in the hope of evading arrest, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

Officers were deployed and with the assistance of the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter, they tracked a white Skoda towards Heaton, before the occupants left the vehicle and tried to flee on foot.

A short time later, a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

He was in police custody on Wednesday 21 September.

The suspect was also wanted in connection with a range of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop and no insurance use.

A 16-year-old boy was also detained nearby and will be interviewed by officers.

Chief Inspector Mick Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “Last night’s arrest of one of our top wanted suspects is the culmination of some fantastic work between many officers and departments.

“We have been following various lines of enquiry in order to track the suspect’s movements, in the belief that he may have been using various vehicles and a number of cloned plates.

Northumbria Police officers arrested the man after tracking a suspected stolen vehicle. Credit: Northumbria Police

“That outstanding investigative work allowed us to move quickly as soon as we spotted a vehicle of interest last night, and it was a superb piece of collaboration between officers and our colleagues at NPAS who were our eyes in the sky.

“As a force, we are committed to using every tactic at our disposal in order to arrest wanted suspects and ensure effective justice is brought against anybody who commits crime in our area.

“I hope this sends out a strong message to any wanted suspects who are trying to lay low and stay off our radar – we will find you and you will be brought into custody.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...