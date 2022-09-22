Drugs gang jailed after trio of student deaths in Newcastle

Members of a drugs gang have been sentenced after a police operation following the deaths of three students in Newcastle.

Faisal Ahmed, 21, Thomas Ibbotson, 22, and Harris Khan, 24, were caught by a police operation launched after three students died after taking drugs in 2020.

The men had been selling drugs to an undercover officer over the space of more than two months.

Jeni Larmour, a student at Newcastle University from Newtonhamilton in Northern Ireland, died at her university accommodation in Richardson Road in the city in October 2020.

Nathaniel Pavlovic, 21, a Northumbria University student from Halifax, was taken to hospital after falling ill at his accommodation the following day, but died shortly afterwards.

The same day, Stephanie Sillifant, also a student at Newcastle University student, also died.

Following the deaths, Northumbria Police conducted thorough searches of their halls of residence using drug dogs.

Faisal Ahmed and Thomas Ibbotson were both jailed at Newcastle Crown Court. Credit: Northumbria Police

Following an extensive undercover operation, officers arrested the three defendants in June 2021.

At Newcastle Crown Court, Faisal Ahmed was sentenced to two years and eight months behind bars and Thomas Ibbotson was given two years and one month.

Meanwhile, Khan was handed a two year sentence suspended for 18 months. He will have to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

