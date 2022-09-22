A man has been charged following the death of a teenager in a crash in County Durham last year.

Georgia Duncan, from Tantobie, was a passenger in a silver Ford Fiesta when it collided with a wall in Potterhouse Lane in Pity Me, near Durham on 28 August 2021.

Despite efforts by the emergency services to save her life, the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and other two passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Durham Police have now charged 19-year-old Craig Graham of Welford Road, Consett, with causing death by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 11 October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...