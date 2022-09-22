People in the North East have had a first look at the new trains which will operate on the Tyne and Wear Metro from 2023.

The first train in the new £362 million fleet is being tested at the Stadler test track in Erlen, Switzerland.

Another two of the trains will be sent to a longer track in Czech Republic when drivers will be given their first opportunity to get behind the controls.

The new train in action at Stadler's test track in Switzerland.

The first of the trains is due to arrive in the region in December, where it will face further tests and training before starting service.

Michael Richardson, head of fleet and depot renewal at Nexus, said: “This is a really important phase of the project as the first few units undergo rigorous testing before we start taking delivery of them.

“This new footage gives our customers a glimpse of what the new trains will be like as we countdown to the first one arriving in North East England at the end of the year.

“The new trains are going to deliver a step-change in quality for our customers when they start entering full service next year and we are really excited to see them taking shape.”

In total, Stadler is building 46 new trains for Nexus to operate across the network. They will cut energy consumption by an estimated 30% as well as having charging points and air conditioning on-board.

They will also include a new sliding step to improve accessibility for passengers using wheelchairs, buggies, baggage or bicycles.

A new £70 million Metro depot at Gosforth in Newcastle is also nearing completion.

