Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of drag performer George Ward - whose stage name is Cherry Valentine - with many of his former Ru Paul Drag Race competitors donating so a vigil can be held for him.

Ward, who was 28, died on Sunday, his family said.

Originally from Darlington, he appeared on the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, before launching a TV career and fronting the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud.

He was a qualified mental health nurse and also worked during the pandemic to deliver Covid vaccinations.

A fundraiser set up on Friday 23 September raised more than £6,000 in six hours.

Drag Race UK stars Lawrence Bolton, aka Tia Kofi, George Boyle, aka A'Whora, Dexter Clift, whose drag name is River Medway and Luke Underwood-Bleach, aka Cheryl Hole are among those to contribute.

Fundraiser organiser Adam Edwards said the fund would help pay for a vigil.

His death was announced on Friday 23 September. A statement from his family expressed their “profound shock” and asked for “patience and your prayers in this time”.

Series one star Cheryl Hole, real name Luke Underwood-Bleach, led tributes on social media, tweeting: “I never thought I’d have to write something like this about such a talented and beautiful person that was Cherry.

“We have lost an incredible queen and I’m honestly devastated! RIP @TheCValentine I LOVE YOU.”

Ellie Diamond, who appeared in series two alongside Ward, shared a photo of them together on Instagram.

The post said: “I am so sad to even begin thinking about posting this! Cherry brought so much life and laughs to whatever situation!

“Always someone who was caring and loving, her laugh lightened up a room like fireworks and will forever have a cherry red place in all our hearts! I love you my sister you will be missed!”

