An overcoat worn by Princess Diana on a visit to a North East factory is set to go under the hammer.

Princess Diana visited the Findus factory in Longbenton, Newcastle on 18 May 1983, two years after her wedding to King Charles III, who was then heir to the throne.

During the tour of the facility, she wore a specially-made factory overcoat with H.R.H. The Princess of Wales inscribed on it.

Following the visit, the coat was taken in by a member of staff who kept it in their family for almost four decades.

Now it is expected to fetch in the region of £300-£500 when it goes up for auction in Newcastle later this year.

It will be auctioned off at Anderson & Garland in Westerhope at the collector's auction, which takes place on Wednesday 2 and Thursday 3 November.

The Findus plant on Tyneside closed in 2009 following a fire.

