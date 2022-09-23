An inquest has been held into the death of a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home in North Shields.

Seesha Dack was reported as missing in August 2020 after she suddenly ran away from friends while at the Fish Quay in North Shields.

The teenager was found by friends dead two days later in an area of derelict buildings and woodland off Tanners Bank.Newcastle Coroner's Court heard police had carried out searches in the same area but did not find Seesha.

A search was carried out near the Fish Quays, in North Shields after Seesha was reported as missing. Credit: NCJ Media

The hearing heard how Seesha, who was from North Shields, had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and had been under the influence of alcohol at the time. However, she had no recent history of self harm.

Senior Coroner Karen Dilks said: "Seesha Dack was 15 years old with a history of dyslexia, moderate learning difficulties and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. She had long-term involvement with children and adolescent mental health services. There is no recent history of threats to or attempted self harm."

The inquest, which was held in Newcastle on Wednesday 21 September, heard how a missing person investigation was launched by police when Seesha disappeared on 30 August, 2020.

The coroner said: "On 30 August 2020, on the area of the Fish Quay in North Tyneside, she, while under the influence of alcohol, ran away from her friends suddenly and unexpectedly."

Coroner Dilks told the court that officers searched an area of derelict buildings and woodland but did not locate her. She said Seesha was located on the said woodland area on 1 September 2020 by her friends and her death was confirmed.

Coroner Dilks opted to give a narrative conclusion. She said: "She died due to her own actions while suffering from ADHD and while under the influence of alcohol."

Northumbria Police said there were "challenges" with the size of the area to be searched and their specialist team had not progressed to the site where Seesha was discovered.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "First and foremost, our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of Seesha Dack following her tragic passing.

"Over a two-day period extensive enquiries were carried out to locate Seesha, including initial searches in the vicinity of where she was subsequently found.

"However, due to the recognised challenges with the size of the area to be searched and the difficult terrain, it was decided that further detailed searches would be carried out using a specialist team.

"These searches had been under way throughout the day but had not yet progressed to the site where Seesha was discovered by friends."

Seesha's death two years ago rocked the local community. Flowers were left in her memory and hundreds of people gathered at Fish Quay Sand for a balloon release.

At the time, Seesha's family issued a statement which said: "We are beyond devastated by the loss of our daughter and sister Seesha. Seesha was a loving, funny, bubbly and humble girl with a smile that could light up any room.

"Her personality was precious and can never be replaced. She always went out of her way for other people, even going so far as to take food from home to give to a homeless man that she saw regularly.

"Even though it wasn't the news that we were hoping for, we would like to thank everyone from the community and beyond for all their help while we were looking for her."

