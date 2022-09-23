Door staff at bars and nightclubs in Durham are being given equipment to breathalyse drinkers.

Durham Police said the initiative, which will be rolled out this month, is aimed at stopping the culture of “pre-loading” by drinking at home before going out.

Several venues have started using the devices this week.

Durham City Neighbourhood Inspector Dave Clarke said: “We are committed to making sure people are safe when they are on a night out.

“Sadly, time and again we see the negative effects alcohol has on people, whether it be through violence against others, anti-social behaviour or not being aware of their surroundings.

“Not everyone will be breathalysed, it will be down to door staff to judge those individuals who might benefit from not drinking any more that night.

“We want everyone to have a great night, but we also want to make sure they make it home safely, and without causing any disruption to residents.”

Durham Police said similar initiatives implemented elsewhere had resulted in a drop in violent crime.

The breathalysers operate on a lights system and the accepted level is based on people enjoying a sociable drink and will indicate if potentially unsafe levels of intoxication are reached.

Durham Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen said: “This initiative is a welcome addition to our night-time economy and a step in the right direction for keeping our revellers safe.

“I hope that we will be able to follow the example of other areas who have introduced the breathalysers, in reducing violence crime incidences on our streets.

“When used appropriately this scheme will ensure that whilst the public can enjoy an evening out, they also don’t exceed a safe limit of alcohol consumption leading them to put their own health, safety and that of the public in danger.

“As part of my plan, the safer streets fund has allowed us to implement the night-time safety hub along with the breathalyser initiative, additional lighting and CCTV across the city centre.

“We have already seen successes from the safety hub and we will proceed in the hope that our other additions can make further strides in improving our city centres for all in the community.”

