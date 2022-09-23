The family of a North East teenager who was pall-bearer for the Queen have spoken of their pride at his role in her funeral.

David Sanderson, originally from Morpeth, was selected to be one of the eight soldiers from the Queen’s Company 1st Battalion, Grenadier Guards, who bore the oak casket in both London and Windsor.

The lead-lined coffin weighed in at more than 500lb and was draped in the Royal Standard.

For David’s mum Carolyn, it was an extremely proud moment.

She said: “I’m beyond proud. It has just been amazing. I still can’t believe it happened.

“We didn’t actually know anything because it was all private to the army. We were looking at some photographs of the rehearsal and my husband said it looked like our David.

“I looked and said ‘of course it is!’ It’s just wonderful. I think I’ve discovered a new emotion.

“We’re really upset about the Queen; I love the Royal family, I’m very much a royalist and it was an awful day when we heard she had passed. I had just stopped crying about the Queen and I started crying about David.”

She added: “He will never forget this. He looked after her from the very start to her last journey.

“Seeing him on the television going to Westminster Abbey was just amazing. I just lost it – that’s our David. They were all brilliant, I think it was perfect.”

Mr Sanderson, a former King Edward VI School pupil, was positioned at the front on the right hand side of the casket. His mother said she had only spoken to him briefly since the occasion.

The 19-year-old joined the army three years ago, training at Harrogate and Catterick Garrison before joining up with the Grenadier Guards – coincidentally, the same regiment his late grandfather John Sanderson completed his national service with.

The Queen had strong links to the regiment, the British Army’s most senior infantry division known for their distinctive red tunics and tall black bearskins.

Councillor Glen Sanderson, the leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “This has been a momentous week of sadness for our nation, the world and our county. Thank you to all the people, parish and town councils and churches for playing your part.

“I would also like to say a particular thanks to David Sanderson – no relative – a Morpethian who is a Grenadier Guard, and he was one of the pallbearers of her majesty’s coffin.”

