Crews from County Durham and Darlington Fire and rescue came to the aid of this horse who had become stuck in a sinkhole in Cockfield Fell earlier this month.

The firefighters managed to dig out a channel to create a step which allowed the horse ito scramble out and get back on its hooves

The service described the rescue as "a great result all round" and that "teamwork makes the dream work."

Credit: County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue

