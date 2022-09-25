Police are urging people to stay away from the area near the field next to Brough Farm/Coastguard Cottages in Saltburn by the Sea as they carry out a controlled explosion of some hand grenades.

They carried out some controlled explosions last night from 7pm until just before 8pm, and now more are being carried out this morning.

Police will broadcast when it's safe to come near the area again.

