Residents of a care home have been left devastated after therapy rabbits were stolen.

Three of the animals were taken from hutches at Murton Grange Care Home in Seaham on Tuesday (20 September).

The animals are used as therapy for adults with learning disabilities and autism at the home.

The rabbits included one grey male, one black female and one brown female, which were taken along with a wooden double hutch and a light brown wooden rabbit run.

Karen Willgress, the deputy manager at Murton Grange Care Home said staff and residents had been really upset by the theft.

She said the rabbits were used as a therapy for people's anxieties, and when people were distressed or upset.

"As you can imagine we're really devastated by the loss," she said. "Taking away from people who've got a learning disability and autism, it's just deeply saddened us and really upset a lot of the staff and the people we support."

Staff at the care home added that police had launched an investigation.