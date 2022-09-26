A gold plaque has been unveiled at Teesside University in honour of champion Lioness Beth Mead.

The Euro striker graduated from Teesside University in 2016 with BA (Hons) in Sports Development.

Mead, who was part of the elite athlete scheme, remains an advocate for the university and has even started her own football scholarship programme girls studying at Teesside while playing national, international and or professional football.

The Beth Mead plaque has been installed in the reception area of the Olympia Building at Teesside University. Credit: Teesside University

Will Jones, Head of Sport at Teesside University, said: “We are incredibly proud of Beth and everything that she has achieved.

“She is a fantastic ambassador for our university and for the region as a whole.

“What the Lionesses achieved this summer was incredible and it will have a transformational impact on the women’s game in this country.

“Beth is a role model for so many young people and we are delighted to have a permanent reminder of her success here at Teesside University which I hope will help to inspire our current and future students.”

England were crowned European champions for the first time this summer, beating Germany 2-1 in front of a record crowd at Wembley.

After scoring six goals at Euro 2022, Mead won the Golden Boot and was named Player of the Tournament by UEFA for her performance throughout the tournament.

As well as being a key member of the Lionesses’ squad, she also plays for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League, after starting her professional career at Sunderland.

The Beth Mead plaque has been installed in the reception area of the Olympia Building at Teesside University.

Her book – Beth Mead Lioness: My Journey to Glory – is also due to be released in November.

Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...