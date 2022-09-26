Metro services will be disrupted for the next two weekends as railway workers continue with their strike.

While Tyne and Wear Metro employees are not part of the strike on Saturday 1 October and Saturday 8 October, some services will be disrupted as workers on the national rail network are taking industrial action.

Metro services between Pelaw and South Hylton will be affected because that stretch of line is owned and managed by Network Rail.

If Network Rail does not have enough people at work to operate signals then train services cannot run.

There will be no services between Pelaw and South Hylton on either 1 October or 8 October.

Replacement buses will not be provided so customers should find alternative travel or put off their journeys.

Tickets will be accepted on the following buses: Stagecoach: X24,18/18A, 8, 10/11; Go North East: 9, 56; Gateshead Central Taxis: 558

Nexus said some early morning trains elsewhere in the system will not operate.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...